Putin meets with Orban in Beijing

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday ahead of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Reuters reported this.

Orban said in a commentary to Russian television that Hungary had never wanted to confront Russia and was trying to save bilateral contacts.

At the same time, Putin expressed satisfaction with the development of Russian-Hungarian relations.

"Despite the fact that in the current geopolitical environment, the opportunities for maintaining contacts and developing relations are very limited, the fact that our relations with many European countries are maintained and developing can only bring satisfaction. One of these countries is Hungary," Putin told the Hungarian prime minister.

The two leaders met at the government guest house where Putin was staying before the international forum. It remains unknown who initiated the meeting.

Orbán's press secretary, Bertalan Hawassi, said that during the conversation, Orbán and Putin discussed gas and oil supplies, as well as nuclear energy, as Rosatom is building a nuclear power plant in Hungary under a 2014 contract.

Orban said that it was extremely important for Europe, including Hungary, to end sanctions against Russia and the fighting in Ukraine, as well as to stop the flow of refugees, Havasi said.