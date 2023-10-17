Russia uses PMC "Redut" to conceal statistics of losses and continue recruitment without announcing mobilisation - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Russian PMCs, which are actually subordinated to the Russian Ministry of Defence in one way or another, are used as a hybrid tool to conceal real losses, continue recruitment without declaring mobilisation and get rid of "potentially dangerous elements".

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said this during the telethon, Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"First of all, it is worth recalling that there are no private military companies in Russia, yes, they are called that and use such names, but these are all structures that are directly subordinated to the Russian special services, the Ministry of Defence, and other security agencies that carry out the instructions of the regime of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin," he said.

According to him, they receive funding from official and unofficial budgetary sources of the Russian Federation, as Putin himself admitted when commenting on the activities of the Wagner PMC that it operated at the expense of the budgetary funds of the Russian Federation. Yusov added that the situation with Redut is the same.

In this context, it is to some extent a hybrid tool that allows to avoid frank statistics on losses, in particular, it allows continuing recruitment, recruitment, and mobilisation activities.

"Again, without stirring up public sentiment once again, which the authorities are afraid of. This allows, among other things, the Kremlin leaders to deal with potentially dangerous, unreliable, dissenting elements. After all, the history of the Wagner PMC is also quite eloquent," Yusov explained.

He clarified that the new PMC consists of mercenaries, invaders, and murderers. The leadership positions are held by people with long experience, who are now recruiting prisoners and more. However, this is a smaller project than the Wagner PMC of Evgeniy Pryhozhyn's time.

"Including the mercenaries who recruited them from places of detention, they are now involved in intensifying the occupiers' assault operations in certain areas of the frontline," Yusov added.