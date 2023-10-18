Rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia: two people died. PHOTOS
At night, between 01:33 and 01:48, the Russian-backed militants launched 6 rocket attacks on the territory of Zaporizhzhia. One of the strikes hit a multi-storey building in the central part of the city.
This was reported by the secretary of the city council Anatoliy Kurtev, Censor.NET reports.
"An apartment building was destroyed as a result of an enemy rocket attack. Unfortunately, there are casualties and injuries," the statement said.
Search and rescue operations continue at the site of the Russian terrorist attack.
As of 5 am on 19 October, two people were reported dead and four injured. Three more people are still missing.
Apartments in two entrances of the building were partially destroyed.
