Ukraine received only 20 ATACMS missiles, - New York Times

The United States has delivered about 20 ATACMS surface-to-surface tactical ballistic missiles to the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The New York Times writes about this with reference to two Western officials, Censor.NET informs.

The transfer of the missiles was carried out in secret due to fears that Russia could attack the logistics chain during delivery, and also that the Armed Forces wanted to catch the Russians off guard with a first strike.

"Two Western officials said that the United States sent about 20 missiles to Ukraine," the newspaper writes.

Even the limited-range (165 km) version of the missile is "enough" to reach almost all the main bases of the Russian Federation in the occupied territory of Ukraine, the publication's interlocutors in the US government said.

"One of the conditions set by the Ukrainians is that ATACMS cannot be used to attack Russian territory, one official said," according to the NYT.

