Russians shelled Kharkiv, woman was injured (updated)

Russian occupation troops attacked Kharkiv.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"Attention residents of Kharkiv and the region: the occupiers are striking. Stay in shelters!" the message says.

Mass media report on explosions in Kharkiv.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that there were certain problems with the light, but the services immediately after the "arrival" began work on stabilizing the voltage.

The head of the regional administration Synehubov later reported that a 67-year-old civilian woman was injured as a result of the shelling, she received shrapnel wounds.

shoot out (13264) Kharkiv (1301) Kharkivshchyna (1976)
