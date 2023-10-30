ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12532 visitors online
News War
4 394 0

Explosions are heard in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia

вибух

Explosions are heard in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia during the air raid warning.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

There are also explosions in Zaporizhzhia.

Currently, an air alert has been declared in the regions.

See more: Ruscists shot family of 9 people in occupied Volnovakha: children were among killed. PHOTOS

explosion (1545) Kherson (1172)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 