Explosions are heard in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia
Explosions are heard in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia during the air raid warning.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.
There are also explosions in Zaporizhzhia.
Currently, an air alert has been declared in the regions.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password