News War
19 032 65

Yermak deleted post in which he recommended reading Time article that noted that Zelenskyy feels betrayed by West

The head of the President’s Office, Andrii Yermak, published a post in which he recommended reading the material from Time, but later deleted the publication.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

"Very important newspaper report," wrote the head of the President's Office, but later deleted the post.

Yermak deleted post in which he recommended reading Time article that noted that Zelenskyy feels betrayed by West 01

Time published an article about Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the image of the president on the cover. 

"No one believes in our victory like I do. It`s been for two years. The Russian Federation still controls a fifth of Ukrainian territories. Tens of thousands have been killed. Global support is declining. The lonely fight of Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the cover reads.

Yermak deleted post in which he recommended reading Time article that noted that Zelenskyy feels betrayed by West 02

The author of the article, journalist Simon Schuster, told how difficult it is for Zelenskyy to maintain global support for Ukraine and convince world leaders that it is beneficial for them to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the article notes that Zelenskyy "feels betrayed by his Western allies," who "left him without the means to win the war, only the means to survive it."

Zelenskyi (6702) Andrii Iermak (228)
