Yermak deleted post in which he recommended reading Time article that noted that Zelenskyy feels betrayed by West

The head of the President’s Office, Andrii Yermak, published a post in which he recommended reading the material from Time, but later deleted the publication.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

"Very important newspaper report," wrote the head of the President's Office, but later deleted the post.

Time published an article about Volodymyr Zelenskyy with the image of the president on the cover.

"No one believes in our victory like I do. It`s been for two years. The Russian Federation still controls a fifth of Ukrainian territories. Tens of thousands have been killed. Global support is declining. The lonely fight of Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the cover reads.

The author of the article, journalist Simon Schuster, told how difficult it is for Zelenskyy to maintain global support for Ukraine and convince world leaders that it is beneficial for them to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, the article notes that Zelenskyy "feels betrayed by his Western allies," who "left him without the means to win the war, only the means to survive it."

Read more: Budanov spoke about night before full-scale Russian invasion.