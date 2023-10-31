ENG
Cabinet of Ministers made changes to Road Traffic Rules

The Cabinet of Ministers has made further amendments to the Traffic Rules.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Government portal.

In particular, the "Training Vehicle" will now be called "Training Vehicle". Consequently, the corresponding identification mark - a triangle with the letter "U" - will contain the letter "H" after the change in the rules.

The Resolution will come into force six months after its publication.

