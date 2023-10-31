Cabinet of Ministers made changes to Road Traffic Rules
The Cabinet of Ministers has made further amendments to the Traffic Rules.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Government portal.
In particular, the "Training Vehicle" will now be called "Training Vehicle". Consequently, the corresponding identification mark - a triangle with the letter "U" - will contain the letter "H" after the change in the rules.
The Resolution will come into force six months after its publication.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password