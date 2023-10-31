Armed Forces repelled over 25 enemy attacks in six directions, Russians did not conduct offensive actions in Lyman direction, - General Staff

The enemy continues to try to encircle Avdiivka, conducted unsuccessful assault operations near Sinkivka in Kharkiv region and tried unsuccessfully to regain the lost position near Klishchiyivka.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The operational situation in the area of responsibility of the JFO "North" in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of our troops to threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia separate military unit in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations near the village of Synkivka, Kharkiv region, where our defenders repelled two enemy attacks.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the Liman sector.

In the Bakhmut sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to regain the lost ground near Klishchiyivka, where our defenders repelled three attacks. The Ukrainian defence forces continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy, and consolidating their positions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, the occupiers keep trying to encircle Avdiivka, but our soldiers are holding steadfast, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The enemy's offensive in the areas of Avdiivka, Tonenke and Pervomayske in Donetsk region was unsuccessful, where the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled more than 5 enemy attacks.

In the Mariupol sector, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assault operations in the areas of Maryinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region. Ukrainian troops repelled more than 15 attacks.

In the Shakhtarsk and Zaporizhzhia sectors, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Staromayorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol sector, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa separate military unit in Kherson sector, Ukrainian soldiers are conducting counter-battery combat and inflicting fire on the enemy's rear.