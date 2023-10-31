Wagner PMC resumes recruitment of mercenaries - Russian media

The Wagner PMC has resumed recruiting mercenaries in the Ural region of Russia. Pavel Prigozhin, the son of Yevgeny Prigozhin, is now in charge of the Wagner people.

This is reported by the regional news portal 59.ru, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that a representative of the Perm PMC Wagner confirmed to the media that the information about the recruitment is reliable.

He also noted that the Wagner PMC unit within the Russian Guard is currently headed by Pavel, the son of the deceased Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The PMC representative added that the Wagner unit "has everything the same as before, the only difference is that we do not recruit people from prison."

