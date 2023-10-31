Artillery destroyed Chuvash occupiers’ Atal battalion during relocation - social media. VIDEO

Ukrainian artillery destroyed the occupiers from the Atal battalion, which included those mobilised from Russian Chuvashia.

According to Censor.NET, reports of the elimination of the invaders and videos from the scene of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers were published on social media.

"On Sunday, the 1st battalion of the 1251st motorised rifle regiment with soldiers from Chuvashia came under fire while moving. There are many dead and wounded, according to rasha media. Of course, there is no official information and there will not be. But in volunteer chats, Russians mention up to 120 people killed and wounded, and 10 vehicles burnt down. It is also clarified that the Attil battalion was almost completely destroyed," the author of the post writes in the post.

