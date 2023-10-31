Reports by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, October 31, will be the first indication of whether Biden will be able to win congressional support for funding for Ukraine. They should talk about the future strategy of the White House.

As the publication notes, these reports will be the first marker of whether Joe Biden's administration will receive $106 billion, of which more than $61 billion will be used to help Ukraine.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will answer questions from the Senate Apports Committee on the White House's strategy to strengthen the defenses of both Ukraine and Israel.

"In their testimony before the Senate, Blinken and Austin will insist on the need to provide assistance to Israel and Ukraine, emphasizing the crucial importance of this support in advancing US foreign policy interests," the newspaper adds.

