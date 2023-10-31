Almost UAH 80 million is planned to be allocated for restoration and gilding of domes of "Sophia of Kyiv".

The National Sanctuary Complex "Sophia of Kyiv" announced a tender for the restoration of the roof, structural systems, as well as for the gilding of the domes for a total amount of almost UAH 80 million.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by ZN.ua.

According to the Prozorro website, the cost of the work will be 79 million 203 thousand UAH. And the source of funding is state and charitable funds and a social fund. The work will last until 2028.

Representatives of the Union of War Veterans have already appealed to the State Audit Service.

"The army lacks weapons and equipment! Budget funds should first of all be used to finance the Defense Forces of Ukraine! This procurement is an inappropriate, inefficient, untimely, unjustified use of budget funds," the statement reads.

