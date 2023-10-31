Japan protests to Russia over airspace violations

The Japanese Ministry of Defence protested to Russia after a Russian helicopter violated the country’s airspace.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Kyodo News.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Defence, a Russian helicopter allegedly entered Japanese airspace on Tuesday near its northernmost main island of Hokkaido.

The helicopter was spotted in the airspace over the waters off the Nemuro Peninsula in eastern Hokkaido at around 12:44 local time. The Japanese Air Force scrambled fighter jets in response to the intrusion.

Japan has expressed a strong protest to Russia over the incident.

The publication notes that a similar violation by a Russian helicopter occurred in March 2022 after Japan, along with many Western countries, began imposing economic sanctions on Russia following the start of full-scale aggression against Ukraine.