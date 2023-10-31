Kadyrov called for shooting of protesters: "If person does not comply with law requirements, take fourth shot in forehead"

The head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation, Ramzan Kadyrov, called for the strict suppression of "unauthorized riots" and the use of firearms against the protesters.

"If we have at least one person who goes to unsanctioned riots, detain and put him in jail. Or fire three warning shots in the air and after that, if the person does not comply with the law, take the fourth shot in the forehead. They will not come out again," Russian media quoted Kadyrov as saying.

It should be recalled that on Sunday, October 29, in Makhachkala (Dagestan), participants in an anti-Semitic rally broke into the airport and tried to get into a plane from Tel Aviv, looking for Jews.

The President of the Russian Federation accused Ukraine and Western intelligence services of riots in Dagestan. According to Putin, "the United States and its satellite states are organizing deadly chaos," are behind the "tragedy of the Palestinians and the massacre in Ukraine," and are also trying to "split Russia from inside."

