SSU: Suspicion was reported to ex-deputy head of Court Security Service, Havryshuk who organized several channels for draft dodgers’ escape abroad

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has served a notice of suspicion to the former deputy head of the Court Security Service Oleksandr Havryshuk, who organized a large-scale scheme of illegal departure of men from Ukraine. To implement the scheme, the suspect created a fake charitable foundation and more than 30 pseudo-volunteer organizations.

It is noted that Havryshuk, on behalf of these institutions, registered draft dodgers as international carriers of humanitarian goods. In this way, he assisted his "clients" in evading mobilization and illegally traveling abroad.

According to the investigation, the "scheme" operated in Kyiv, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi, Volyn, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions.

The cost of such "services" ranged from $2,000 to $5,000. The amount depended on the urgency of the "trip" abroad.

In order to avoid justice, the defendant fled to one of the European countries as a volunteer in March this year.

"As the investigation established, the official was dismissed from the Court Security Service in 2021 due to involvement in corruption. But after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, he decided to 'make money' on conscripts who tried to go abroad to avoid conscription," the press service noted.

To create pseudo-charitable organizations and draw up fake documents for draft evaders, Havryshuk "secretly" used his connections among acquaintances in state institutions.

Based on the collected evidence, the SSU investigators served the ex-official a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 1 Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations); Part 3 of Art. 332 (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine).

Earlier, his accomplices, who had already been convicted of these crimes, were exposed.

According to the SSU, the suspect is hiding abroad, so comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice for crimes against Ukraine.