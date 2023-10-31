Enemy wants to reoccupy Kupiansk. This area is one of hottest on entire frontline, - Army spokesman Fito

The enemy aims to re-occupy Kupiansk of the Kharkiv region. This area is currently one of the hottest on the entire front line.

This was announced by the head of the public relations service of the Command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Volodymyr Fito, Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Of course, we see that this direction is one of the hottest on the entire front line. The enemy aims to re-occupy Kupiansk, it is an important logistics center through which provisions and ammunition were supplied during the last occupation," Fito said at a briefing at Media Center Ukraine - Ukrinform.

He emphasized that the Russian occupation army has not had any strategic success in this area so far.

"Our military is courageously holding the line and giving a fitting rebuff to the Russian occupiers," Fito added.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also reported that the enemy suffered 112 casualties in the Kupiansk district yesterday, and 28 pieces of enemy military equipment were destroyed, including five tanks and four armoured fighting vehicles. The enemy attacked twice near Synkivka, carried out eight airstrikes, used 16 kamikaze drones, and carried out a total of 736 attacks, four of which were from MLRS (multiple-launch rocket systems).

"The situation on the front line in general has escalated since the beginning of the month. In the Kupiansk direction, we observed the enemy, saw its preparation, saw that the enemy was gathering its forces and resources. We were also preparing, fortifying, pulling up reserves," the Ground Forces said