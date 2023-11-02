It was mistake to hope for exhaustion of Russian Federation, situation reached dead end, - Zaluzhnyi

Life in Russia is cheap, so it was a mistake to hope that it could be stopped by bleeding its troops

He stated this in an interview with The Economist

It is noted that during the 5 months of the counteroffensive, Ukraine managed to advance 17 km. And Russia fought for 10 months around Bakhmut to "take the city measuring 6 by 6 kilometers."

According to Zaluzhny, the battlefield reminds him of a great conflict a century ago.

"Just like in the First World War, we have reached a level of technology that puts us in a dead end... There will most likely not be a deep and beautiful breakthrough," the Commander-in-Chief said.

"The course of the counteroffensive undermined Western hopes that Ukraine could use it to demonstrate that the war was unwinnable and thus change Vladimir Putin's calculations, forcing the Russian president to the negotiating table. It also undermined General Zaluzhnyi's assumption that he would be able to stop Russia by bleeding its troops," the newspaper writes.

"It was my mistake. Russia lost at least 150,000 dead. In any other country, such losses would have stopped the war," said the general.

But not in Russia, where life is cheap and where Putin focuses on the First and Second World Wars, in which Russia lost tens of millions of people, concluded The Economist.