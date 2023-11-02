In area of Marinka, Russian army is attacking with small groups of infantry, it is preparing near Avdiivka -Shtupun

In the Marinka area of the Donetsk region, the intensity of attacks by the occupying army does not decrease, and in the Avdiivka direction, the Russians are currently regrouping.

This was said by the spokesman of the joint press center of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction, Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun, on the air of a single telethon, reports Censor.NET with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"The degree of enemy attacks in the Marinka area is not decreasing. Over the past day, our defenders again repelled more than 20 attacks by the occupiers. The enemy attacks in small infantry groups, is repulsed, suffers losses, retreats, conducts some artillery preparation and tries to move forward again," said the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in the Avdiivka direction, according to Stupun, a decrease in the number of hostilities is recorded. Over the past day, the Defense Forces repelled seven attacks in the area of Sevierne and Pervomaiske. This is a much smaller number of attacks by the Russian army than in the previous day.

However, Shtupun stressed, this does not mean that the enemy has abandoned its intentions to surround Avdiivka – the Russians are currently preparing and regrouping.