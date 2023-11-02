Chief of General Staff of Czech Republic Rehka arrived in Kyiv and met with Zaluzhnyi: they discussed assistance provision and military training

The Chief of the General Staff of the Army of the Czech Republic Karel Rehka arrived in Kyiv and met with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

This was reported by Radio Prague International, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

The parties discussed the development of the current security situation, the possibility of providing assistance from the Czech Republic, as well as military training and exchange of experience.

In a published statement of the Czech Army, it is noted that the Ukrainian partners highly appreciated the assistance provided by the Czech Armed Forces.

Earlier, General Rehka reported that more than 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers were trained in the Czech Republic in 2023. The next unit is currently undergoing training in the military district of Libava in the Olomouc Region of the Czech Republic.

According to a government decision, the Czech Republic has undertaken a commitment to train 4000 Ukrainian servicemen for service in 2023.

In October, the Czech government approved the extension of the mandate for the training of Ukrainian soldiers in the Czech Republic until the end of 2024."We will continue to help Ukraine. Our meetings are necessary precisely to ensure that assistance to Ukraine brings maximum benefit," Rehka emphasized.