Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukraine with Dutch Defense Minister Ollongren. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Minister of Defense of the Kingdom of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

"We are grateful to the Netherlands for important decisions in support of Ukraine, taken at important times. These decisions were a signal to other partners - as it was with Patriot and F-16. This is a significant support for our army and our people," the President noted.

Zelenskyy informed the guest about the situation on the battlefield. Further support from the Netherlands in strengthening the capabilities of Ukrainian defenders and the security of the "grain corridor" was discussed in detail.

At the end of the meeting, Zelenskyy awarded Ollongren with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise III degree for her significant personal contribution to strengthening interstate cooperation, supporting the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Read more: European Council President Michel discusses further support for Ukraine with Zelensky