US intelligence has evidence that Wagner PMC handed over air defence system to Lebanese Hezbollah - WSJ

US intelligence has received information that the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah may have received a Russian air defence system from the Wagner PMC, which is now a unit of the Russian Guard.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to The Wall Street Journal and RBC-Ukraine.

According to the publication, the United States received information that the Wagner PMC could provide an air defence system to the Lebanese group Hezbollah.

In particular, we are talking about the SA-22 system, which is used by anti-aircraft missiles and anti-aircraft guns to intercept aircraft.

According to a US official, Washington has not yet confirmed that the system has been sent. However, the United States has already deployed an aircraft carrier in the Eastern Mediterranean to try to contain Hezbollah.

