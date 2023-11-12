Due to loss of equipment and lack of trained personnel, Russian Federation increasingly relies on infantry during assaults, - ISW

Due to the loss of equipment and the lack of properly trained personnel, the Russians increasingly count on "infantry frontal attacks" in the war against Ukraine.

This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Censor.NET informs.

On November 11, one military blogger emphasized that the Russian practice of conducting tactical assaults with the aim of storming Ukrainian fortifications in the forests of Donbas will not lead to a wider operational breakthrough anywhere on the front. He noted that there is no way to prepare a sufficient number of Russian personnel for the intensive frontal offensive necessary for a significant advance in Ukraine.

Another "warrior" responded by claiming that the Russian military is about to experience a "real renaissance of infantry combat" as there are fewer tanks, infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), and armored personnel carriers (APCs) near the front lines.

The first military blogger responded to the comment about the "resurgence of infantry" and noted that this observation is a negative reflection of the losses of Russian equipment and poor coordination on the front line, which caused the dependence on assault tactics.

A Telegram channel linked to Russian special forces also complained that the reliance on infantry-led frontal strikes was harming all special forces units deployed in Ukraine. Special forces are not designed to carry out infantry-led assaults like standard Russian motorized rifle infantry, and some Russian sources are clearly frustrated by the consequences of misusing such special forces elements.

ISW has previously noted that Russian forces are increasingly relying on such frontal infantry-led attacks, likely to compensate for a lack of properly trained personnel and massive losses of equipment. It appears that the Russian General Staff relies heavily on frontal offensives as the predominant tactic in Ukraine as an important part of Russia's solution to the problems of "military parity," analysts said.