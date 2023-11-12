Russian Federation is trying to strengthen control over "Wagner" PMC, - British intelligence

The Russian authorities are tightening control over the mercenaries of the "Wagner" PMC. As of the end of October 2023, large elements of the private military company "Wagner" were probably assimilated into the command structure of the Russian Guard and resumed active recruiting.

This is stated in the report of British intelligence, Censor.NET informs.

"This unit of "Wagner" as part of the Russian Guard is probably headed by Pavel Prigozhin, the son of the late owner of "Wagner" Yevhenii Prigozhin," the review says.

Other groups of Wagner fighters most likely joined another Russian PMC, Redut, which, according to an investigation by RFE/RL, has a total of 7,000 members.

In addition, as noted in the review, on November 1, 2023, the leader of Chechnia, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced that the medics of Wagner's group became part of the Chechen special unit "Akhmat". Earlier, on October 25, 2023, Kadyrov announced that 170 former Wagner fighters had already joined Akhmat.

"After the mutiny in July 2023 and the subsequent death of Wagner's management in August 2023, the Russian state exercised more direct control over the activities of Wagner and its former staff," claim British analysts.