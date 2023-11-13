Lubinets asks SSU to provide legal assessment of Farion’s actions, who turned pro-Ukrainian student in Crimea over to FSB

Former deputy Iryna Farion should have known that personal data in the conditions of war is not an abstraction, but a protection of life and freedom.

This was announced on Facebook by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET informs.

He recalled that on November 8, Iryna Farion published a screenshot of an email with open personal data of a student from Crimea. Today it became known that the occupation "Center for Combating Extremism" of the Russian Minister of Internal Affairs has "dealt with" the young man.

"The People's Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of the 7th convocation should know about the importance of personal data protection. However, this person publicly provided the name, name, place of study of the guy, which allowed the Russians to identify this student. In addition, it is not a secret that the occupation administration in Crimea exerts pressure on people who hold pro-Ukrainian views. This is also reported by both human rights activists and the media," the ombudsman said.

However, this did not stop Farion in the conditions of martial law to disclose the personal data of the guy. And this can have and has already had consequences. This is not only an interference with a person's privacy, but also a threat to the student's personal safety and life.

"However, she, on the one hand, committed a criminal offense, on the other hand, played along with the occupiers. Therefore, in connection with the fact of disclosure of confidential information, I appealed to the Security Service of Ukraine for a proper response! So that the actions of the citizen of Ukraine are properly analyzed and a legal assessment is provided. No one should neglect the safety of other citizens!" sums up Lubinits.

As reported, Farion turned a pro-Ukrainian student in Crimea over to the FSB. Tasheva promises to bring her to justice.