Ministry of Defense is preparing to dismiss Ostashchenko, Naiev, and Tarnavskyi from their posts, -media

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is considering the possibility of dismissing three commanders of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainska Pravda.

According to Ukrainska Pravda sources, Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is preparing a submission for the dismissal of Tetiana Ostashchenko, Commander of the Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, and Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As is known, the paramedics and volunteers involved in the medical support of the Defense Forces insisted on Ostashchenko's dismissal.

The reasons for the probable dismissal of Tarnavskyi, who leads one of the directions of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, have not been reported.

The sources also do not specify the grounds for Naiev's dismissal. At the same time, according to Ukrainska Pravda, he may become one of the main defendants in the case related to the defense of the Kherson region in 2022.

Ukrainska Pravda appealed to the Office of the President regarding the issue of possible dismissals of commanders. Zelenskyy's press secretary Serhii Nikiforov replied that if such a decision is made, it will be announced accordingly on the official website of the head of state.

At the same time, one of Ukrainska Pravda's interlocutors notes that the issue of the resignations of these people has been considered for several months.

Former deputy Boryslav Bereza said with reference to sources in the State Bureau of Investigation that tomorrow "it is planned to hand over suspicion to General Naiev."

"And apparently for the Kherson region. The same "scandalous tongues" say that Naiev is the first name, and then the clients want to see more suspicions about General Sokolov and... General Zaluzhnyi. And there is even a ready-made examination from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise (KFI). But I don't believe in such a thing," writes the former Deputy.

Censor.NET journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva recalled that earlier journalist Oksana Torop from the BBC wrote that "the SBI is actively looking for ways to "pin" the most triggering and painful issue for the political leadership on the Chief Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — the quick surrender of the South."

"I will say right away that my sources are informed and official. More than. So, as of now, there is such information. The Office of the President wants to dismiss the Hero of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev from the post of the Joint Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, then declare him a suspect, and then close him in a pre-trial detention center through a manual court. They want to "pin" Chongar and Mariupol on him so that they can run for election having clean hands. To tell their tiktokers and fanatics of easy solutions: "This military has not looked into everything and everything is f#ck up," the journalist explained.

According to her, the plan B of the President's Office is to put pressure on the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and hang on him the alleged "poor preparation of the defense, which was the reason for the rapid advance of the Russian Armed Forces at the beginning of their invasion of Ukraine."

"Why did you choose the Naiev`s figure? He is a high-ranking officer and a longtime colleague and comrade of Zaluzhnyi. Therefore, the authorities decided to "bite" out the team of the General Staff one by one and replace them with convenient people. The idea is ambitious, let's see if they go for it in practice. Only one thing is interesting. Serhii Naiev is currently the commander of the "North" Operational-Strategic Group. How and who can imagine the protection of Kyiv without an experienced manager? Or do the residents of Obolon and the Bucha direction need to prepare for double two because of the political ambitions of individuals?" she concluded.