Approximately 20% of Ukrainian lands are unfit for cultivation due to war, - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

In Ukraine, approximately 20% of agricultural land is unsuitable for cultivation due to hostilities.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, First Deputy Minister of Agricultural Policy Taras Vysotsky announced this on the air of the telethon.

"About 20% of land is unavailable for cultivation compared to 2021 as a result of the war, but there are no worries, since the consumption of agricultural crops by Ukrainians is three times less than their production, accordingly, quite significant volumes will be exported this year," said Vysotsky.

He also assured that there is no shortage of fertilizers on the Ukrainian market.

"From the point of view of using efficiency and the technological process, the use of fertilizers is important. Most of the nitrogen fertilizers used today are of domestic production. There is no shortage of fertilizers, especially of domestic production," Vysotsky added.

