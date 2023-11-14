Great Britain has provided more than $1.6 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine since February 2022 - Ministry of Finance

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the UK has provided more than USD 1.6 billion in direct budget support. The funds were used to finance priority social expenditures.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that on November 13, the first meeting between the Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhii Marchenko and the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom to Ukraine Martin Harris took place.

"I am grateful to the UK Government for its financial assistance and military support at a crucial time for Ukraine. Since the beginning of russia's full-scale invasion of the Ukraine, the UK has provided more than USD 1.6 billion in direct budget support, which was aimed at financing priority social expenditures," Marchenko stressed.

Read more: Russia will have to weaken its air defense in other operational areas due to loss of S-400 installations, - British intelligence

The Minister of Finance also noted the leadership of Great Britain in supplying Ukraine with modern and much-needed weapons for an effective fight against the aggressor.

The main topics for discussion were the current economic situation in Ukraine, the state budget for 2024, as well as further cooperation with the UK Government to accelerate reconstruction and attract investment.

Marchenko stressed that cooperation with the UK in the framework of the projects of the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on military risk insurance in Ukraine, plays a significant role in attracting foreign direct investment, and as a further result - accelerating the darkness The economic recovery.

Watch more: Russian Federation is trying to strengthen control over "Wagner" PMC, - British intelligence