Erdogan: "Israel is terrorist state"

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has made it clear that he considers Israel to be a "terrorist state."

According to Anadolu, he said this, speaking on Wednesday at a meeting of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Justice and Development Party (JDP) in Ankara, Censor.NET reports with reference to ZN.ua.

"I say clearly: Israel is a terrorist state," Erdogan said.

At the same time, the Turkish head of state appealed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in connection with his initiatives in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

"I appeal to Netanyahu: you have an atomic bomb, a nuclear bomb, and you threaten with it. No matter what you have, you will still leave," the president said.

Erdogan noted that "if Israel continues its massacre in this way, it will be recorded everywhere that it is a terrorist state that the whole world has cursed."

Speaking about Ankara's position on the Palestinian Hamas movement, the Turkish leader said that "the country will not hesitate to declare that the members of this movement are resistance fighters defending their homeland."

"Even if it bothers anyone, we do not hesitate to say that Hamas members are resistance fighters who are trying to protect their homeland and people's lives," he said.

In addition, Erdogan announced his intention to hold a telephone conversation with the leaders of the countries that abstained from voting on the resolution on Gaza, which was adopted by the UN General Assembly by 121 votes.

"By providing all forms of visible and invisible humanitarian support to Palestine, Turkey will continue to isolate Israel in the international arena. In addition, we will take steps to bring the military and political leadership of Israel, which brutally dealt with the oppressed population of Gaza, to the international court," the president added.