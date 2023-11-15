Ukraine cannot afford stalemate at front and frozen conflict, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine cannot afford a stalemate at the front.

He said this during a meeting with representatives of the African media, Censor.NET informs.

"This is not the first difficult situation on the battlefield. There were more difficult situations. We persevered because we are motivated by the fact that we are at home. These moments will pass, you need endurance and patience.

A stalemate is a frozen conflict, it is the same war, but without the ability to respond to the enemy. No hope for the future, no hope for investment. We have already lived in Ukraine in a frozen conflict since 2014. But everyone understood that it was still a war. There are no such casualties, but there is still war.

A frozen conflict is like a volcano that sleeps and will definitely wake up. We understand this beast, it will still regain its strength and move on. Therefore, we cannot afford any stalemate," Zelenskyy told reporters, answering a question about the stalemate at the front.

"A stalemate is a temporary weakness. If we want to end the war, we must end it. To finish with respect, so that the whole world knows that the one who came, captured and killed - he bore the responsibility. Otherwise, all this will be repeated," the president said.

"If this is a stalemate and a frozen conflict, we must honestly say that our children will fight. Or our grandchildren will fight. We have already lost a lot of people. Do we want to live like this, knowing that we will raise children who will definitely fight later?" the president said.

"Because Russia will come again if it is not put in its place. Be that as it may, the war must end. We want peace. Yes, this ending can be different, someone may like it, someone may not like it, but it is necessary. And it is necessary for evil to suffer. And not only Ukraine, which was attacked by this evil," Zelensky stressed.

Speaking about the Peace Formula, Zelenskyy said that "if Russia fulfills one point - respect for territorial integrity and the UN Charter, it will withdraw troops from our territory. This is the end of the war."

"Yes, this is not yet the return of justice, because something needs to be done with what they have done here. This will not solve all issues, but it is definitely the end of the war," he added.

