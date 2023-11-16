Missile strike on Selydove: death toll increased to four

In the Selydove city in the Donetsk region, the bodies of four people killed in a missile strike on November 15 were pulled from the rubble.

This was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Donetsk region, Censor.NET informs.

"As of 1:30 p.m. on November 16, 2023, two more people are known to have been rescued from the rubble in the Selydove city. They turned out to be a couple of internally displaced persons aged 43 and 44, who moved from the Hirnyk city", - the message reads.

As a result of shells hitting one of the streets, a 50-year-old local resident suffered a concussion. In addition, the Russian army hit an apartment building. There, an 82-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were injured by the collapse of the entrance of an apartment building, and his 85-year-old mother died. Rescuers also relieved the body of a 59-year-old local resident.

As previously reported by Censor.NET.On the night of November 15, Russian troops launched 4 missile strikes on residential areas in the Selydove city. The occupiers shelled the settlement with the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.