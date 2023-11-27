ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7294 visitors online
News
1 089 25

Storm in Ukraine: 2019 settlements in 16 regions are de-energized

знеструмлення

The most difficult situation in Odessa, Nikolaev, Kyiv regions. Also, due to bad weather, blackouts are recorded in Kirovograd, Poltava, Cherkasy, Sumy, Chernihiv, Donetsk, Chernivtsi, Ternopil, Kherson, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnitsa and Khmelnitsky regions.

This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Energy, іnforms Censor.NET.

In the Odesa region on the morning of November 27, 349 settlements remain without light. Also in the region, four lines of the transmission system operator NPC Ukrenergo 330 kV remain disconnected. In the Nikolaev region, 266 settlements are de-energized. The most difficult situation is in Nikolaev, Snigurivka, Veselinovo.

In the Kyiv region de-energized more than 40 thousand consumers - more than 220 settlements. In Kyiv, the situation is under control.

Read more: No restrictions on electricity supply to household consumers are expected in any region of Ukraine, - Ministry of Energy

Author: 

electric power (463) Ministry of Energy (103) power outage (17)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 