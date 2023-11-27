"Scythian gold" returned to Ukraine from the Netherlands, - Ministry of Culture

The collection of "Scythian gold," which was presented at the exhibition "Crimea: Gold and Secrets of the Black Sea" in the Netherlands, returned to Ukraine.

""After almost 10 years of courts, artifacts from four museums of Crimea, which were presented at the exhibition" Crimea: Gold and Secrets of the Black Sea "in Amsterdam, returned to Ukraine. The Allard Pearson Museum transferred them to the National Museum of Ukrainian History. It is there that they will remain until the de-occupation of Crimea," - the report says.

Now experts are examining the state of these things. We are talking about 565 items, including ancient sculptures, Scythian and Sarmatian jewelry, Chinese lacquer boxes, which are two thousand years old.

Director General of the National Museum of History of Ukraine Fedir Androshchuk said: "During legal disputes, our museum was identified as a place of storage of collections of Crimean museums. This means that for its part, the museum will make every effort to preserve them and ensure that citizens and guests of Ukraine can see them.

At the same time, since the collection has acquired an international political resonance, its state and further fate will henceforth be under the close attention of the world. This, in turn, puts the responsibility on everyone who was behind the political decision to return the collection to the warring Ukraine. They must provide it with unprecedented protection, as well as appropriate economic support to the National Museum of History of Ukraine."

