Explosions occurred in occupied Skadovsk, Kherson region

Explosions were reported in the temporarily occupied Skadovsk in the Kherson region.

This was reported to Suspilne by local residents, Censor.NET reports.

Earlier it was reported that the occupiers had set up a camp with former Wagnerians near Skadovsk.

