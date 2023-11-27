During day, russians shelled Sumy region six times

On November 27, Russian troops shelled the border communities of the Sumy region 6 times.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"During the day, the Russians carried out six mortar attacks on the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. Krasnopillia (5 explosions), Khotyn (22 explosions), Nova Sloboda (2 explosions), and Velyka Pysarivka (16 explosions) communities were shelled," the statement reads.

In total, 45 explosions were recorded in the region.

