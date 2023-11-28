Ministry of Defense has introduced four more NATO standards

During October-November 2023, four more NATO standards were introduced in the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, among the newly introduced standards:

"Education and training in conducting operations in an urban environment" (implementation of standardized training in preparation for combat operations in large settlements).

"NATO Airborne Tactics, Methods and Procedures" (providing commanders and their staffs with guidance on the planning, coordination and execution of airborne operations).

"Conducting Ground Tactical Operations" (providing leadership with the planning and execution of stabilization activities and tasks that may arise in any operation and campaign).

"Air and Space Operations" (refers to a common doctrine on the basis of which standard procedures for the use of aerospace capabilities in joint operations can be formulated).

It is also reported that 280 NATO standards have been introduced in the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine:

174 – within the framework of the NATO-Ukraine Partnership Goals (NATO priority standards);

106 – the so-called "initiative" ones, which are implemented by Ukraine outside the Partnership Goals.

In total, there are 1135 standards in the Alliance - that is, a quarter of the total number (24.6%) has already been introduced in the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



Back in February 2023, there were only 77 standards introduced as part of the Partnership Goals, but the full-scale war did not stop the process of Ukraine's integration into the North Atlantic space.



"The introduction of NATO standards into the components of the security and defense sector is a priority for Ukraine on the way to NATO membership," the Defense Ministry added.

