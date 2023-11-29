Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted successful operations and advanced in west of Zaporizhzhia region, - ISW

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to advance in the west of the Zaporizhzhia region during a long offensive operation.

This is stated in the report of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Censor.NET informs.

American analysts, with reference to the General Staff of Ukraine, report that Ukrainian troops continued offensive actions in the Melitopol region (west of the Zaporizhzhia region).

Thus, Ukrainian military observer Kostiantyn Mashovets stated that over the past few days, Ukrainian forces have achieved an unknown success west of Robotyny in the direction of Kopani (5 km northwest of Robotyny).

Meanwhile, Russian "militants" claim that Ukrainian forces, supported by heavy equipment and armored vehicles, went on the attack west of Robotyny and near Novoprokopivka. As the Ministry of Defense of Russia stated, that the occupiers seem to have repelled this Ukrainian attack. Another Russian "military officer" said that Russian troops allegedly repelled an attack by Ukrainian armored vehicles near Verbovoy (9 km east of Robotyne).

Read more: Enemy advances in six directions in Avdiivka region, - ISW

"On November 28, Russian troops continued ground offensives in the west of the Zaporizhzhia region but did not make any confirmed offensives. The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Russian troops unsuccessfully attacked near Robotyny and Novoprokopivka," ISW said in a statement.

The Russian military commander stressed that bad weather continues to create problems for both Russian and Ukrainian air reconnaissance.