Enemy advances in six directions in Avdiivka region, - ISW

The occupiers are currently advancing in six directions near Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, with heavy fighting taking place near the coke plant.

As noted, Russian troops continued offensive operations near Avdiivka on 27 November, but did not achieve any confirmed success.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian troops repelled over 30 Russian attacks east of Novobakhmutivka (13km north-west of Avdiivka); north-east of Berdychiv (7km north-west of Avdiivka); south of Novokalynove (12km north of Avdiivka); south of Novokalynove (12 km north of Avdiivka) and Tonenke (7 km west of Avdiivka); and near Stepove (3 km north of Avdiivka), Avdiivka, Pivnichne (6 km west of Avdiivka) and Pervomaiske (11 km southwest of Avdiivka).

The spokesman for the Tauride group of Ukrainian troops, Colonel Oleksandr Stupun, said that Russian troops continue ground attacks in groups of 10-20 people.

He added that Russian troops were advancing in six directions in the Avdiivka area and that heavy fighting was taking place near the Avdiivka Coke Plant in northeastern Avdiivka and in an industrial area southeast of Avdiivka.

Russian sources repeated claims that Russian troops had captured the entire industrial area southeast of Avdiivka and had advanced to the southeastern outskirts of Avdiivka.

The Russian news aggregator claimed that elements of the "Veteran" assault brigade (affiliated with the Ministry of Defence of the "Redut") were primarily responsible for the seizure of the industrial zone claimed by Russian troops.

In addition, Russian military bloggers claimed that the occupiers had made an indefinite advance near Krutaya Balka (5 km east of Avdiivka) and the Avdiivka Coke Plant, although ISW has no visual evidence to support these claims.

Russian sources also claimed that Ukrainian forces successfully counterattacked near Avdiivka on 27 November.

A Russian military blogger noted that Ukrainian forces counterattacked Russian positions near Stepove and partially succeeded.

In addition, Russian military bloggers claimed that Ukrainian forces unsuccessfully counterattacked near an industrial area southeast of Avdiivka.

Despite the difficult weather conditions, both Russian and Ukrainian forces continue ground attacks across Ukraine, though at a somewhat slower pace due to snow and poor visibility.

Russian military bloggers noted that heavy snow and wind reduced visibility and made aerial reconnaissance and artillery correction difficult in the Kherson sector, but noted that Ukrainian troops took advantage of the poor visibility to consolidate positions on the eastern (left) bank of the Dnipro.

Colonel Oleksandr Stupun, spokesman for the Tauride operational group, said that Russian troops in the Tauride sector (from Avdiivka to the western part of Zaporizhzhia region) had reduced the use of artillery by one and a half times and drones by six times due to weather conditions, but stressed that Russian troops continued to use aviation intensively in the Avdiivka sector.

Experts note that difficult winter conditions will force both sides to rely more on ground infantry attacks in the absence of aerial reconnaissance and artillery correction capabilities.