Russia produces 6 times more FPV drones than Ukraine - Forbes

Currently, there are about 200 drone manufacturers in Ukraine, which provide only 10-15% of the total need of the army. Every month, Ukrainian companies produce about 50 thousand drones. Manufacturers of FPV drones need 6,000 engineers to get to the level of Russia, the industry lacks 2,000 such specialists.

This was informed by Censor.NET citing Forbes.

"One engineer per month assembles about 50 FPV drones, "said Oleksandr Yakovenko, the founder of "Hvilia 91" and the owner of the logistics company EnlivUA Group.

It is noted that Ukrainian companies produce about 50,000 FPV drones every month, Russians - six times more. Based on the calculation that one engineer assembles about 50 FPV drones, the industry consists of about 1000 people.

The production of FPV drones is relatively easy to scale - they are assembled from Chinese components.

"Manufacturers of FPV drones lack 2000 engineers, the president of the association of drone manufacturers "Technological Forces of Ukraine" and the chairman of the supervisory board of the defense-technical company FRDM Vadim Yunik gives a conservative assessment.

Six times more engineers are needed to scale sixfold, said Maxim Sheremet, founder of DroneSpace. That is, the industry should consist of 6,000 engineers, "the article says.

As the founder of the Dignitas Foundation, Lyubov Shypovych, noted, there are about 200 manufacturers of drones of various types in Ukraine. They provide only 10-15% of the total need of the army. According to her estimates, only FPV drones need about 200,000 pieces per month.

Staff hunger only exacerbates the problem. Manufacturers lack engineers in avionics, REW, engineers in computer vision and digital signal processing, specialists in the development of embedded software and mathematical modeling, and other, narrower specialties.

