In the occupied Tokmak, the headquarters of the ruscists is destroyed, 14 Russians were eliminated, including many officers, - the mayor of Melitopol Fedorov

During the explosions in the temporarily occupied Tokmak, Zaporizhzhya region, on November 28, the Ukrainian military destroyed the headquarters of the ruscists, which they placed in a kindergarten. 14 invaders were eliminated, including many officers.

This was stated by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov on the air of the TV-maraphone, reports Censor.NET citing на RBC-Ukraine.

"Two days in a row in Tokmak there is a very powerful liquidation of the enemy. We have already known what had happened on November 28. There had been destroyed the whole headquarters of the enemy. Actually, during a meeting, which was hold at the headquarters, there was an explosion and at least 14 are dead, including a large number of officers, "he said.

In addition, according to Fedorov, the enemy once again tried to hide behind civilians, so they placed the headquarters on the territory of the kindergarten.

"Explosions also continued yesterday in the territory of the temporarily occupied Tokmak. And also in the vicinity - exactly where the enemy is located and exactly where he concentrates military equipment and manpower. Therefore, in the Zaporizhzhya direction, the elimination of the enemy is continuing, "said the mayor of Melitopol.