Russia recognises LGBT movement as ’extremist organisation’
In Russia, the Supreme Court has recognised an "international LGBT public movement" as an extremist organisation.
This is reported by the propaganda outlet RIA Novosti, Censor.NET reports.
Thus, a Russian court has recognised the "international LGBT public movement" as an extremist organisation and banned it in Russia.
It is noted that the decision comes into force immediately.
As a reminder, in December 2022, Putin signed a law banning "LGBT propaganda" on the Internet, media, literature, cinema and advertising. Violations of the law are subject to fines. Foreigners can be expelled from the country.
