Russia does not want to take its prisoners, - Lubinets

The Russian authorities ignore the request of their soldiers captured in Ukraine to return them home.

This was announced in his Telegram channel by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET іnforms.

"Exchanges do not take place, because Russia does not want this! All initiatives, desires and actions of Ukraine to return its defenders from captivity run into Russian reluctance to return even its citizens. I note that many Russian prisoners wrote statements that they want to return, but no one from the Russian side wants to take them," the report said.

Lubinets noted that the Russians use the lack of exchanges as an element of the operation so that the relatives of defenders believe that the Ukrainian authorities do nothing to return their soldiers.

