Zelensky’s friend Olena Kravets received 27 million from budget for her own programme

President Zelensky’s former partner in Kvartal 95 Olena Kravets received more than UAH 27 million from the state budget to create her own evening show, Tykhiy Vechir(ed. Quiet Evening), which is broadcast on the Dim TV channel.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Prozorro tender.

The tender was announced on 20 January. It was planned to allocate more than UAH 32 million from the budget.

However, on 28 November, the contract was amended, as "the parties agreed to reduce the scope of the procurement and agreed to reduce the total price of the Agreement by UAH 5,328,000 (five million three hundred and twenty-eight thousand).00". Thus, UAH 27,528,000 will be allocated for the development of the programme.

