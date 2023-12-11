Hungary harms EU unity - Lithuanian President Nauseda

Hungary, by threatening to block further support for Ukraine in its EU membership negotiations, is undermining the principle of bloc unity.

This was stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Censor.NET reports with reference to LRT.

"Hungary is harming the principle of unity, because if we don't get a positive answer (on Ukraine - ed.), a positive conclusion, there will be more and more voices threatening and denying the principle of unity," he said at a press conference in Tallinn on Monday.

He emphasized that he believes that Ukraine's rapprochement with the EU is beneficial for Hungary.

Nausėda also expressed hope that the opportunity to invite Ukraine and Moldova to start official negotiations on EU membership and to grant Georgia EU candidate status would not be missed.

"We will use all means to persuade Hungary to change its mind," the Lithuanian leader added.

Estonian President Alar Karis emphasized the importance of sending a signal to Russia that Europe is united and Ukraine belongs to Europe.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs assured that the search for a compromise on Ukraine could "take longer than expected."

He also expressed hope that all the necessary decisions would be made at the EU summit in Brussels and at the upcoming NATO summit in Washington next year.

Leaders of the 27-nation bloc will hold a crucial meeting on Thursday, where Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, known as Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest ally in the EU, threatens to block billions in aid and block Ukraine's EU membership talks.

At this week's summit, the EU is expected to agree on an additional €50 billion in financial aid to Ukraine, a €5 billion addition to Kyiv's weapons fund, and the start of EU membership talks.