Changes in mobilization are expected in Ukraine in near future, - Danilov

The next meeting of the Staff will consider new mobilization initiatives in Ukraine.

This was stated by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov in an interview with the BBC, Censor.NET reports.

"We are now launching a new program, and we have discussed this issue (of mobilization - ed.) several times at the Staff meetings. I think that in the near future, there will be new initiatives, including legislative ones, in this regard," Danilov said.

According to the National Security and Defense Council Secretary, this issue is being comprehensively developed.

"This includes the involvement of recruiting companies and many other things. I would not like to give a final answer now, because, I emphasize once again, it is in the process. The only thing I can say is that at the next meeting of the Staff, the President has instructed that this issue should be finalized," Danilov said.

Commenting on the question of whether Ukraine has enough people to continue fighting, Danilov emphasized that three things will always be missing in a war.

"You will not have enough time, you will not have enough weapons, and you will not have enough people," he stated.

