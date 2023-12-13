SSU about attack on "Kyivstar": today launch of mobile communication and Internet will begin

Cyber specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine and "Kyivstar" specialists, in cooperation with other state bodies, continue to restore the network after yesterday’s hacker attack.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SSU.

According to preliminary calculations, it is planned to restore fixed Internet for households on December 13, as well as start the launch of mobile communication and Internet.

The digital infrastructure of "Kyivstar" was critically damaged, so the restoration of all services in compliance with the necessary security protocols takes time.

"Responsibility for the attack has already been claimed by one of the Russian pseudo-hacker groups. It is a hacking unit of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (better known as game), which in this way publicly legalizes the results of its criminal activities," the SSU added.

The Security Service of Ukraine continues to document the Russian cyber attack on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine as another war crime by the Rashists.

Also remind, on the morning of December 12, a large-scale failure occurred in the work of the operator of the mobile phone "Kyivstar".

"Kyivstar" announced a powerful hacker attack.

The SSU is investigating a cyber attack. The version about the involvement of the special services of the Russian Federation is being considered