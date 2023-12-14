New Polish government supports embargo against Ukrainian grain

Poland will not abandon the embargo on Ukrainian grain after the change of government.

Poland's new Minister of Agriculture Czeslaw Siekerski said this in an interview with journalists, Censor.NET reports citing Liga.net.

"I will do everything to maintain the current embargo," the minister said.

He believes that the opening of the European market for agricultural products from Ukraine could completely destabilise not only the domestic market, but also the European market in the future. Therefore, Sekersky said, it is necessary to develop joint market solutions between Ukraine and the European Union.

At the same time, the minister suggested that Poland could take advantage of the situation and stimulate its own processing sector thanks to cheap raw materials from Ukraine.

