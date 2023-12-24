12 702 131
There will never be summons in "Diia", - Fedorov
In the "Diia" application, summonses will never be issued to conscripts.
This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"Next year there will be 1 million drones. There will never be a summons to Diia. And that's the only way," the message says.
