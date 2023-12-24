ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16862 visitors online
News War in Ukraine
12 702 131
Mykhailo Fedorov (93) Diya (20) notice (28)

There will never be summons in "Diia", - Fedorov

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

дія

In the "Diia" application, summonses will never be issued to conscripts.

This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Next year there will be 1 million drones. There will never be a summons to Diia. And that's the only way," the message says.

Read more: There will be no draft notices in "Diia", such implementation is not planned at all - Fedorov

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 