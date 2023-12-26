After fake about full occupation, Russia continues to shell Marinka with artillery, - Stupun

Russian occupants continue to shell Marinka with artillery. This is happening after their claims of alleged full control over the city.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by RBC-Ukraine, with reference to the statement of the speaker of the joint press center of the Tavria Defense Forces, Colonel Oleksandr Stupun, on the air of the telethon.

"The enemy continues to shell Marinka with artillery. Our troops, as noted by the Chief Commander (Valerii Zaluzhnyi - ed.), still remain in the north of the city," he said.

According to Stupun, no military clashes have been recorded near the city so far, but "artillery preparation is ongoing."

The speaker clarified that in addition to Marinka, the neighboring village of Heorhiivka is also under artillery fire.

Read more: Marinka no longer exists, our troops have prepared defensive line outside this settlement - Zaluzhnyi