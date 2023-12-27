Rating of Ukrainians’ trust in Zelenskyy has dropped to 71%, majority distrusts Arestovych and Yermak - Razumkov Center poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Among politicians, officials, public figures, the level of trust in which was assessed during the study by sociologists, most often expressed confidence in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (71%) and the head of the Mykolaiv regional state administration Vitalii Kim (65%).

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Razumkov Center and the Democratic Initiatives Foundation.

Thus, Ukrainians have high confidence in Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (56%), TV host and volunteer Serhiy Prytula (55%), and advisor to the head of the Presidential Office Mykhailo Podoliak (52%).

People more often expressed trust than distrust in NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov (44% and 30%, respectively), SSU Head Vasyl Malyuk (41% and 21%, respectively), Defense Minister Rustem Umerov (35% and 22%, respectively), and Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko (31% and 21%, respectively).

The shares of those who trust and distrust Iryna Vereshchuk (40% and 39%, respectively) and MP of "Voice" Yaroslav Zhelezniak (19% and 21%, respectively) do not differ statistically.

At the same time, the majority of respondents do not trust Batkivshchyna leader Yulia Tymoshenko (85%), former advisor to the Presidential Office Oleksiy Arestovych (82%), OPFL leader Yuriy Boyko (81%), the fifth president Petro Poroshenko (74%), MPs from the "Servant of the People" party Mariana Bezuhla (58.5%) and David Arakhamia (57%), and the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak (54%).

Ukrainians more often expressed distrust than trust in Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko (45% distrust him, 40% trust him), Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal (42% and 38%, respectively), Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk (41% and 28%, respectively), Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Oleh Tatarov (34% and 10%, respectively), Head of the Verkhovna Rada Financial Committee Danylo Hetmantsev (33% and 20%, respectively), Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna (23% and 17%, respectively), Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Rostyslav Shurma (21% and 10%, respectively).

In addition, in terms of the balance of trust and distrust, Vitalii Kim is slightly ahead of Volodymyr Zelenskyy (47.7 and 47.3, respectively).

The survey was conducted by the Democratic Initiatives Foundation and the Razumkov Center on December 8-15, 2023 among 2019 respondents. The survey was conducted on the territories controlled by the Government of Ukraine where no hostilities are taking place. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.



